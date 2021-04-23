Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.