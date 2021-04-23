Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.9% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 39,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 103.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.64. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.