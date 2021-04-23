Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.