Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s stock opened at $232.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

