Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 159 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.