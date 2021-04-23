Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 356,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 871,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

LEAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Leaf Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Leaf Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Leaf Mobile Inc engages in developing and producing counter culture mobile games. It offers games under titles that includes Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots, and Bud Farm 420. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

