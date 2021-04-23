Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Tops $0.0092 on Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $459,415.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00064227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00283427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003983 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.44 or 0.00991457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.29 or 0.00689753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,993.47 or 0.99816068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars.

