Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.19. 10,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.41 and its 200-day moving average is $164.83. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

