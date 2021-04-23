Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.40. 36,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.52. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

