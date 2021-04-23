Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 745.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,567. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

