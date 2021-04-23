Lawrence M. Hibbard Purchases 5,000 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,715.

Lawrence M. Hibbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Lawrence M. Hibbard bought 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,050.00.

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$3.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$3.31.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.89%.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

