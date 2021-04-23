Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 1,238,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

