Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $443,766,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,073,000 after buying an additional 317,487 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after buying an additional 281,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,847,000 after purchasing an additional 272,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,072 shares of company stock worth $26,291,265 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROST opened at $127.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.19, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $130.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

