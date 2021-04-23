Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 387 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EMR opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $93.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
