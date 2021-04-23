Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $209,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $3,281,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $312.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $3,175,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

