Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires Shares of 3,138 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,138 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORA opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.04. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

