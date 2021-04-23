Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 55.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,253 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 58,829 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 459,223 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Landec by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNDC. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 116,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,570 over the last ninety days. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNDC stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.50. 633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,096. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $337.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

