Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $98.28. 2,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.