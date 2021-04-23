Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $815.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $620.60.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $619.59. 36,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,438. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $589.44 and its 200 day moving average is $501.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

