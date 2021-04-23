Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.03. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

