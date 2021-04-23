L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.46.

LHX stock opened at $210.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

