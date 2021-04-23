Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of KHNGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.15. 55,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $62.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

