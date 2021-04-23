Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

KOD opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.72. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

