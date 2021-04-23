Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.08

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 7578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,672 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 161,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

