Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Earnings Results

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Knowles stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -537.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Knowles alerts:

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.