KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,982 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,347 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 1.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,866,164,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $932,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $462,515,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $434,954,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $380,663,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

CTSH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.85. 72,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

