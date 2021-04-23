Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 126.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,421 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises 0.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

