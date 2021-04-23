Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $9.24 Million Investment in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 184,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,000. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,521,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,820,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,980,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.