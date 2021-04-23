Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $60.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,378 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.9% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $60,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,620,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

