Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,827,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $100.05.

