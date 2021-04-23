KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.02. 17,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.82. KLA has a 1 year low of $147.54 and a 1 year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in KLA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,891,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

