Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on K. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.86.

Shares of K traded down C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$9.22. 2,131,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The stock has a market cap of C$11.63 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.51. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$4,739,389.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,602,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

