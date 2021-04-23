Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

