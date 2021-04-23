Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

KRC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $67.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

