Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 target price (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB boosted their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.25.

KEY opened at C$25.58 on Monday. Keyera has a one year low of C$16.78 and a one year high of C$27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 91.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 685.71%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

