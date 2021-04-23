KeyCorp Weighs in on Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of D opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3,971.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

