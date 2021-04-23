KeyCorp Weighs in on BorgWarner Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after acquiring an additional 182,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,401,000 after buying an additional 601,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after buying an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

