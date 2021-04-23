KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

NYSE:KNX opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

