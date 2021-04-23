KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

