Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

