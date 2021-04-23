Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) to Hold

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BCHHF stock opened at $492.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.32. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $446.00 and a twelve month high of $492.03.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

