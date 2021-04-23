Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kemper by 352.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kemper by 267.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kemper by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Kemper by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.05. 152,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,260. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

