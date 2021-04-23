Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on KELTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 3,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

