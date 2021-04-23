KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 18640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KBR by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 465,680 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in KBR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after buying an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KBR by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

