KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KBR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. KBR has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -158.68 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in KBR by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in KBR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KBR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.