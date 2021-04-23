KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on KBR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
Shares of KBR stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. KBR has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -158.68 and a beta of 1.39.
In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in KBR by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in KBR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KBR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
