Kava.io Reaches Market Cap of $269.83 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Kava.io has a total market cap of $269.83 million and $132.65 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.61 or 0.00009019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046097 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00318640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00027747 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 121,056,193 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

