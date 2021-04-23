Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Down 3.2%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 28,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,500,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $701.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,728,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 88,405 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143,823 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.