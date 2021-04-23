K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.81. 242,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,518. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.74. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 32.90.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

