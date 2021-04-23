K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.
Shares of K92 Mining stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.81. 242,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,518. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.74. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 32.90.
K92 Mining Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.