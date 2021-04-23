K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.75. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

