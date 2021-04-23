JustBet (WINR) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, JustBet has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00275480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003738 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.15 or 0.00984276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,931.43 or 1.00063909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.59 or 0.00628443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

